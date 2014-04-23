Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares over potential securities laws violations by Oramed Pharmaceuticals and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



If you purchased shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) concerning whether a series of statements by Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported that its Net Loss increased from $3.34 million in 2012 to $4.23 million in 2013.



Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) grew from $7.15 per share on December 19, 2013 to as high as $28.91 per share on January 10, 2014.



Then on February 3, 2014, a report was published questioning the integrity and robustness of the data presented by the Company regarding its Oral Insulin Pill, with the report calling such data "Completely Worthless".Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) declined from $28.91 per share in January 2014 to $10.35 per share in March 2014.



On April 21, 2014, NASDAQ:ORMP shares closed at $13.30 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com