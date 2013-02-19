Oran Diagnostics, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Oran Diagnostics, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Oran Diagnostics (Oran) is a diagnostic company. It develops products using TCL Analyzer platform technology for measuring oxidative stress in blood and other biologic fluids. The company's products include TCL-EV, a diagnostic test developed in Israel improving the fertility and assessing embryo viability (EV) for in vitro fertilization (IVF); and TCL-HF, measures OS and oxidizability in blood serum in order to identify HF patients at risk and modify treatment to reduce this risk. Its TCL analyzer has received patents from the US, Japan, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, and Israel. The patent is currently under examination in Europe. Oran is headquartered in Berwyn, the US.
The company intends to expand its product pipeline by developing products for neurologic and neurodegenerative disorders, macular degeneration and reproductive health. It also indents to conduct a multi-center, multinational clinical study of TCL-HF.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Oran Diagnostics, LLC portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- C2N Diagnostics LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Advanced Medical Diagnostics, LLC. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Wellstat Diagnostics, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- BioMarker Strategies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Alfa Wassermann Diagnostic Technologies, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Abbott Diagnostics - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Innovia LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- AnalizaDx, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMID) - Product Pipeline Analysis