Orange-Balloon.co.uk Gives Business Owners the Option of Producing Accounts Online

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Keeping accurate accounts can be one of the most tedious and frustrating parts of being an entrepreneur. However, it is incredibly important. Accounts aren’t just a business necessity; they are also a legal responsibility. Any business that doesn’t keep a good track of accounts won’t just be in business trouble, they will also find themselves in trouble with the taxman.



One book keeping related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is Orange-Balloon.co.uk. This site lets business owners outsource their accounts online. This innovative new way of doing accounts is taking the UK business community by storm, and Orange-Balloon.co.uk is quickly building up a reputation as a leader in this sector.



Business owners will no doubt be curious as to how exactly online book keeping works, and the Orange-Balloon.co.uk website is full of answers. The site contains a free downloadable ebook to introduce entrepreneurs to the prospect of doing their accounts online. It also has a full explanation of how the process works, including a detailed video guide.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Running a business can be extremely exciting, but few business owners will testify to the excitement of book keeping. Most entrepreneurs prefer to keep themselves busy with the actual operation of the business rather than the tedious, but deeply necessary, administration tasks. In the past most people would usually employ a part time book keeper or an accounting firm to look after small business accounts, but these days many companies are looking to cut budgets. Some entrepreneurs are even doing their own book keeping in an attempt to save money, which can be a costly mistake, as they neither have the time nor the expertise required to do a good job. We’re offering these businesses another option: the ability to do online accounts. Technology has revolutionized most business tasks, and accounting should be no different. Online accounting is the natural option for small and medium businesses that can’t afford to employ a full time accounting staff. We charge only a flat monthly fee, making online book keeping extremely cost effective.”



About Orange-Balloon.co.uk

Orange-Balloon.co.uk is a site that provides online book keeping services to small and medium sized businesses.



For more information please visit http://www.Orange-Balloon.co.uk