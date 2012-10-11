Orange County Accounting Firm Hall & Company Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Prestigious CPA firm Hall & Company recently reached the hallmark of 25 years in business. The Orange County CPA firm takes pride in its unique drive and commitment to providing services that are “Skilled, Innovative, and Trusted”.



“25 years ago, we set out to create a new mold in building an accounting, tax and consulting practice,” said Hall & Company Managing Director Bradford L. Hall. “We wanted to give businesses and individuals the technical competence of a large firm, with the “high touch” personal attention of a smaller firm”. In achieving this goal the firm continually dedicates resources to evolving knowledge and expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and a commitment to excellence. “Our firm is backed by more than 200 years of combined public accounting experience and the superior advanced training of our team of professionals. It excites us to have answers and solutions to what keeps our clients up at night”, said Hall. “We value our partnerships with our clients, and work to guide them through the maze of accounting, investment and tax traps to ensure peace of mind regarding their business decisions and hurdles.”



From tax planning, preparation, and audits to reviews, financial forecasts and projections, the Irvine CPA firm has been an instrumental partner to the ongoing success and growth of hundreds of individuals and business clients. Advising U.S clients as well as those conducting business abroad, the firm provides expertise in Business Consulting, Cash Flow & Budgeting Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Entity Selection and Business Valuations. The firm has helped countless families and businesses plan for a bright financial future with succession planning through Estate, Financial and Retirement Planning as well as Pension & Profit Sharing planning.



The undeniable mark of a superior CPA firm is an ability to maintain relationships from generation to generation. The professionals at Hall & Company are skilled at anticipating and meeting the emerging challenges its clients face during uncertain times and projecting and celebrating its clients’ successes far into the future. “We strive to be innovative in our solutions and remain poised to anticipate and adapt to the ever-changing legislative and financial landscape, all while prioritizing the close, personal attention we give our clients”, said Hall.



Hall & Company’s 25 year Irvine accounting firm history of building and maintaining successful partnerships with its clients, has primed it for the next 25 years in helping its clients reach their goals and progress in their success. For more information, please visit http://www.hallcpas.com



About Hall & Company

The Orange County accounting firm specializes in a wealth of accounting, auditing and financial planning services for corporations, businesses, families and individuals. Hall & Company believes in the value of relationships. By viewing every client relationship like a partnership, they have ensured success for hundreds of clients, which is the basis for their own success.