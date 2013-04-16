Orange County Antique Market Hosts First Show at Orange County Fairgrounds

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- For over 40 years, the Orange County Market Place has been a celebration of food, fun, and the entrepreneurial spirit, now drawing some two million visitors each year. Known as “Trash and Treasure” in 1969, America’s most unique swap meet is harkening back to its roots as it hosts the Orange County Antique Market on Saturday, April 27th.



“We are thrilled to be hosted by the OC Market Place as we launch the antique show in the heart of the county,” said David Trotter, communications director of the Orange County Antique Market. “It’s a great opportunity for people to enjoy a wide selection of products – new and now vintage.”



The Orange County Antique Market has two initial dates set (April 27th and May 18th) with plans to be a regular fixture within the Orange County Market Place starting in late August after summer events at the fairgrounds have concluded.



“Essentially, the Orange County Antique Market is a show within a show,” explains Trotter. “For just $2, shoppers can enjoy over 75 antique dealers and nearly 1,000 vendors selling new merchandise.”



With plenty of free parking, general admission is $2 per person with children 12 years and under admitted free of charge. With onsite appraisers ready to assess an antique for you, there will also be live music by Jim Rice and an antique auction to benefit Karma Camp.



About The Orange County Antique Market

The Orange County Antique Market is Southern California’s newest antique show and flea market, which is held within The Orange County Market Place (consider it a “show within a show”). Shoppers will enjoy 75+ antique vendors and receive entry to the entire Orange County Market Place with nearly 1,000 vendors.



For more information, visit www.ocantiquemarket.com



Contact Info:

www.ocantiquemarket.com