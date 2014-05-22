Orange County Bakery Launches Make-Your-Own-Cupcakes Free Delivery Service

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Crystals Bakery, an Orange County bakery now offers custom made cupcakes for free delivery within the Orange County area. Irvine cup cakes are delivered right at the client’s doorstep, with a little extra fee if the address is not within the specified locale. This free delivery option comes in addition to custom made Irvine Cup Cakes which the customers design for themselves.



Irvine dessert catering has witnessed significant boom in the presence of bakeries offering such services lately, further highlighting the increasing demand for such baked goodness as well as the convenience of having them delivered right at the client’s doorstep. Some have become so popular that two days of advanced notice would usually be required to ensure the timely delivery of the goods.



Menus usually include the typical cupcake coming in various flavors such as caramel apple, oatmeal raisin, and peanut butter kisses, to name a few. Cupcakes could also be ordered and customized for certain occasions like Easter and the Christmas holidays. Other baked products included in the menu are desert bars, brownies, pretzels, lollipops, and even popcorn. Most menus could be accessed and purchased online, with the client only having to specify the flavor of choice and the quantity.



About Crystals Bakery

Crystals Bakery is an Irvine dessert catering company specializing in custom cupcakes, the design for which the client has total creative control. Based in California, the company offers free delivery within the area of Orange County. Taking advantage of their new website, ordering online is accomplished in just a few clicks. Orders would usually require around 48 hours of advanced notice to ensure timely production and delivery.



Contact Details:



Stanley McCoy

1506 Quiet Valley Lane

Van Nuys, CA 91405

Phone: 949-584-5721