Orange County, CA Human Resource Company Employers Resource Launches Completely Redesigned Website

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Employers Resource, a human resource outsourcing company based in Orange County, California has just announced the launch of its completely redesigned website. In addition to incorporating the overall look and feel of the company, the updated site includes a number of new features that are designed to better serve the needs of clients, their employees and others who are interested in the services the Orange County based human resource company provides.



For example, the most important new feature on the newly designed website is called the Human Resource Information System (HRIS). This is a portal which allows clients and their employees the ability to access and track relevant human resources related data from anywhere. This includes a complete payroll module, which allows on site, web based or remote phone based time clock options, as well as approval by supervisors and processing of payroll from any location to a secure centralized database.



“The HRIS portal, which is now available on our redesigned website for the first time, also provides document delivery and tracking as well as benefits enrollment, and is customizable to meet the needs of almost any small business,” said Mark Bucher, CEO of Employers Resource, adding that from employee applications to retirement the system can track and update each employee’s relevant data.



“Training, performance reviews, vacation requests and tracking are all available. While few of our clients use all of the services that are available, there is something useful for almost all of them.”



Additional improvements with the redesign and re-launch of the human resource outsourcing company’s website, Bucher noted, include a new blog and a newsletter. Both will provide information to Employers Resource’s clients as well as to the general business community.



“New pages that facilitate requesting information about our services or to request an online quote for services make it easier for prospective clients as well,” Bucher said.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Employers Resource is welcome to visit the newly redesigned website at any time; there they can read more about the full menu of “A La Carte” services the company offers its clients, which in addition to payroll include employee health benefits, risk management, workers’ compensation and safety compliance.



About Employers Resource

Employers Resource is a human resource outsourcing company and Professional Employer Organization. The company expertly handles critical employee administration functions, which saves time and money. Employers Resource has been committed to providing clients with effective, integrated human resource administration and employee management services since 1981. For more information, please visit http://employers-resource.com/