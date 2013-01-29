Orange County Company, a New View, Is Now Offering New Services to Its Customers

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- A New View Windows & Doors, Inc., an Orange County based company that is well-known for its wide selection of top-quality windows and doors, is now offering its customers two new services: kitchen remodeling and flooring. For customers who are looking for top-notch new floors or kitchen remodeling Orange County based A New View is now ready, willing and able to help.



The addition of these new services comes at a perfect time; the new year is here, and throughout Southern California many people are considering upgrading their homes with an attractive and upgraded new kitchen or floors. Over the years, customers have requested that A New View offer additional services and products. By adding both kitchen remodels and flooring Orange County area A New View is now able to be a “one stop shop” for their customers.



In order to help their clients have the best kitchen remodeling experience possible, A New View has hired Shawn Stewart, a respected and well-known kitchen designer who has over 10 years of experience in the kitchen industry. The company is featuring a wide range of Kraftmaid cabinetry, including more than 65 finish options, 100-plus door styles, and wood options including oak, cherry, maple and birch. For the countertops, the company is offering the Cambria Quartz line of products, which features 100-plus designs and pure natural quartz that is nonporous and nonabsorbent.



Over in the new flooring department, customers can work with Gary Thorp, who has over 20 years worth of experience with manufacturing, importing and distributing all types of flooring. Thorp is able to work with homeowners, contractors and designers on projects of all sizes. In addition to hardwood and laminate, customers may also select from stone, ceramic, porcelain and attractive vinyl flooring that looks just like wood.



“At A New View we know that your home is one of your largest investments and that you want it to be attractive, comfortable and energy efficient,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that its craftsmanship and customer service has earned them a top-notch reputation as the area’s best door and Orange County windows company.



“We take the time to educate our customers so that they can make the decision that is right for them and their home. Armed with knowledge and trust, our customers can feel satisfied with our company and confidently refer us to family, friends and neighbors.”



About A New View Windows & Doors, Inc.

The company’s mission is to provide the finest quality windows and doors, installed correctly, and supported by top notch customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.anewviewwindows.com