Orange County Cosmetic Surgeon to Offer Revolutionary Anti-Aging Treatment

Brea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- For years, effective anti-aging treatments could only be experienced by undergoing invasive and even risky cosmetic surgical procedures. Now individuals who are looking for effective anti-aging treatments without going under the knife can experience a revolutionary new experience known as RevivaLift.



Developed and exclusively offered by Frederic H. Corbin, MD, an esteemed cosmetic surgeon practicing in Brea and Beverly Hills, CA, RevivaLift is a unique anti-aging treatment that’s designed to treat wrinkles, sagging skin, sun damage, and scars without invasive surgery. With over 25 years of experience in plastic, reconstructive, and cosmetic surgery, Dr. Corbin is renowned for bringing new approaches to anti-aging treatments – and RevivaLift only adds to his reputation for success.



RevivaLift is a combination of aesthetic therapies that reverse the signs of aging such as wrinkles, sagging skin, sun damage, laugh lines, crow’s feet, and acne scars. The therapies can include skin tightening, eye and skin rejuvenation, and more. The result from this treatment is a younger, smoother, and more vibrant appearance.



“So many of my patients want all the benefits of an effective anti-aging treatment, but they don’t want to go under the knife,” says Dr. Corbin. “That’s why I’m so proud of RevivaLift: it offers the same benefits of a traditional cosmetic procedure without the recovery time.”



The RevivaLift treatment is ideal for clients who have too many wrinkles, are suffering from sun-damaged skin, and may be uncomfortable with looking so tired and old. Dr. Corbin recommends that patients who may be interested in the RevivaLift treatment schedule a consultation at his office in Beverly Hills by calling (310) 362-5308, or in Brea by calling (714) 464-2835.



About Dr. Corbin

Dr. Frederic Corbin is a distinguished plastic surgeon in Orange County and Beverly Hills, California, who has successfully performed a range of plastic, reconstructive, and cosmetic surgeries for more than 25 years. His vast knowledge and experience in his field, as well as the superior quality of his work, has endeared him to patients and fellow plastic surgeons alike. He has a long and impressive list of very satisfied patients from all spheres of life including those in the film and television industry, fashion industry, as well as sports figures, business executives, and medical professionals. Dr. Corbin is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and at the time he received his Diplomate, he scored in the top 5 percentile. He has been recognized for his talent and expertise, especially as it relates to breast surgery and this has earned him the moniker ‘”the breast expert.”



Dr. Fred Corbin

info@drcorbin.com

400 West Central Avenue, Suite 101

Brea, CA 92821

http://www.drfredcorbin.com/