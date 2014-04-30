Orange County Dating Service Successfully Provides Elite Matchmaking for Busy Professionals

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- It’s no secret that everyone wants to find that special someone to share their life with, but with today’s high standards, it’s grown increasingly tough for many OC singles. Successful singles in Orange County have a strong core belief, whether they like to admit it or not, that there is only one person who could fit their role of a life partner, and this makes dating and finding love very difficult.



Most successful individuals are very adamant about what they want in a partner, just like with anything else in life. And while they so diligently focus only on their long laundry list of what a perfect partner consists of, they struggle to date and meet new partners—because they refuse to step outside the box. But local Orange County dating experts have seen it all before. They have helped thousands of clients step away from that list and re-evaluate everything they want out of dating—they have helped them ground their expectations and finally achieve dating success.



Many years ago people seemed to find love with ease, but for many reasons, it has become more difficult to meet people and make serious connections nowadays. And Orange County dating experts know a few things that play into this equation—people at bars and clubs aren’t looking for relationships, friends and family, although they may have the best intentions, they don’t hit the nail on the head, and workplace relationships can create many conflicts and even bring on harassment charges. With all these odds stacked against them, it’s no wonder so many people struggle in the dating world. But “Dating shouldn’t be a hassle; it shouldn’t be something people dread,” explains Orange County Singles, and with their dating services, it doesn’t have to be. Now, local singles have a different option and better alternative to dating—somewhere, that with the right expectations, they can truly find love.



The matchmakers at Orange County Singles conduct an in person client assessment in which they gather valuable information on what each client expects and wants out of a relationship. Each client’s personal matchmaker then helps them understand how to differentiate their needs and wants as well as create a personalized dating plan so they can effectively find them their ideal match. Helping clients understand their expectations is essential for finding a compatible partner.



At Orange County Singles, the matchmakers introduce their clients to must-meet clients who they believe will be the one, and this is one of the most exciting phases for both the matchmaker and the clients—this is where love connections are made.



About Orange County Singles Dating Service

Orange County Singles is a personalized matchmaking service, a true alternative to online dating. The professional team of matchmakers have over 25 years of bringing people together through a system that truly works—no hunches—it’s part science, part intuition. The 72 PT Compatibility Test allows the matchmakers to make the perfect match for their upscale clients.



Individuals interested in finding out more about Orange County Singles can contact a dating professional by calling (949) 205-7449 or visiting: http://singleinorangecounty.com



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