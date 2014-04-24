Orange County Divorce Lawyer Albert A. Fiore Launches a New and Informative Website

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Orange County divorce lawyer Albert A. Fiore has just launched a brand new website called Fathers Rights Law. The site features helpful and informative information about Albert A. Fiore, as well as his areas of legal expertise including divorce, family law, father’s rights, real estate litigation, business and commercial litigation, and more.



For the past 35 years, Fiore has earned a well-deserved reputation from both his colleagues and clients for his ethical and experienced legal service combined with his calm and caring manner. His background in civil and business litigation allow Fiore to handle often complex family law issues. He is well-qualified to tackle all divorce and custody cases, and he has extensive experience in interstate custody disputes.



As the Orange County family law attorney understands quite well, divorce is an incredibly stressful experience for a family. From deciding who gets the home and assets to how child visitation will be handled, it’s an uncertain and difficult time for both the parents and the children.



“We want to help minimize the pain and stress,” an article on Fiore’s new website noted, adding that for the past three-plus decades, he has helped his clients find resolution and justice during difficult times.



“The future may seem uncertain for you, your children, or loved ones, but you have come to the right place for solutions.”



By using conflict resolution techniques along with litigation services, Fiore is able to keep the stress and emotional strain associated with divorce to a minimum. From a parent who needs a firm yet calm voice to help with negotiations in a safe environment to a spouse who requires a strong and experienced attorney in court, Fiore is willing and able to help.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Albert A. Fiore and his areas of expertise may visit his newly-launched website; there, they can read about his firm, as well as his many family-law related legal services including spousal support, paternity, grandparents’ rights, child support, and more. Those who have further questions may call the law office directly for a phone consultation.



About Albert A. Fiore

Albert A. Fiore has dedicated himself to solving the intricate problems presented by complex family situations including divorce, child custody, support modification, domestic violence, and more. His calm, analytical approach helps to guide his clients through the maze of family law in California. Everyone deserves to have an honest, straightforward attorney to assist them in the decisions that are right for them and their family. For more information, please visit http://www.fathersrightslaw.net/