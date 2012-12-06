TechWasteRecycling.com - an Electronic Waste and Recycling Company - Relaunces Website

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- TechWasteRecycling, an earth-friendly electronic reuse and recovery company announces the relaunch of their website. With accomplished goals of excellent customer service and highest ethical and environmental stewardship, TechWasteRecycling, an orange county electronics recycling company has been serving its community in collection, sorting, dismantling and recycling of all electronics and electronic components. Some of the programs offered at TechWasteRecycling include, Recycling and eWaste, Data Destruction Security, IT Asset Management and Manufacturing and OEM Services.



The new site design offers easy to maneuver Programs which help clients get rapid purchase estimates and scheduled pickups without any hassle. With easy contact form and price estimate forms, contacting TechWasteRecycling is now a breeze. TechWasteRecycling also offers free pick up services for businesses in Southern California. The pickup can easily be scheduled online. In addition to excellent IT management services, TechWasteRecycling offers to pay clients for replaced or liquidated electronics. TechWasteRecycling offers competitive pricing and a quick turnaround which allows companies to get back up and running at a faster pace with minimal expenses.



TechWasteRecycling not only informs citizens about the ill effects of disposing electronics and collects them to be reused and recycled appropriately; it also does it in an entertaining approach. Recently TechWasteRecycling partnered with Covenant Christian School and the Super Gourmet Food Truck Jam and hosted an electronics fundraiser in the City of Orange county where people got to learn about the eco friendly ways of the e waste orange county company while enjoying the casual atmosphere with food and music. Customers get appreciation gifts and discounts on the many services offered at TechWasteRecycling.



The new addition of Recycling news section to the website keeps clients informed of the eco friendly methods used to “reduce, re-use and recycle” their products. Finally the Career window encourages would be eco friends to help the environment by finding a pertinent job in the field.



TechWasteRecycling strives to fulfill its clients need with trained and experienced technicians, competitive pricing and guaranteed E-waste programs. And all these features and information can be accessed through the new and improved TechWasteRecycling website.



1211 Ritchey St,

Santa Ana CA 92705

Phone : 866-374-6753