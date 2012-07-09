Orange County Estate Planning Attorney Helps People Plan for Their Futures

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- When a person’s beloved family member or close friend passes away, the last thing they want to be forced to worry about is whether or not the person had all of their finances and wishes in order. Having documents such as a living trust or a pour-over will in place can help prevent colleagues and relatives from time-consuming and stressful litigation.



Hailed as friendly, competent and trustworthy by current clients, full-service law firm Hess-Verdon & Associates helps people plan for their futures with their detailed and honest estate planning services. Founded in 1990 by Orange County estate planning attorney Jillyn Hess-Verdon, the company is one of Southern California’s leading law firms. In addition to trust and estate planning, Hess-Verdon & Associates specializes in a variety of other areas, including business law and real estate law.



While having a trust, will or pour-over will is extremely important, there are a large number of people who do not set them up or do not have them written in a detailed, specific manner, leaving relatives and friends in a difficult situation. Offering top-notch trust litigation services, Hess-Verdon & Associates can assist clients in need of will contests, disputes over distribution of inheritance, elder financial abuse claims, proceeding to interpret ambiguous provisions and much more.



With more than 20 years of experience, the law firm has helped countless clients plan, maintain and take control of their finances and futures.



Client Joseph Yee said, “As a novice with estate planning and tax related issues, [Hess-Verdon & Associates] has made these things clear and understandable.”



And client Winona Walton said she appreciates the company’s, “Thorough and straight forward approach.”



The Orange County business law firm also provides a range of services for closely held and family-owned businesses, including business formation and entity selection; corporate, partnership and LLC structure; shareholder, buy-sell and partnership agreements; commercial contracts; directors and officers indemnification; and much more.



Since its inception, Hess-Verdon & Associates has aimed to provide outstanding client service at cost-effective prices. The company believes in helping people reach their goals while planning for unexpected occurrences. Their successful track record speaks for itself.



Established in 1990, Hess-Verdon & Associates, A Professional Law Corp. is a full-service law firm offering superior services in the areas of estate and trust planning, business law and real estate law. Founded by Jillyn Hess-Verdon, the Southern California firm’s founding principles, and its dedication to a proven philosophy of client-centered service have remained unchanged.