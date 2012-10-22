Orange County Fertility Dr. Jane Frederick Is Reunited with Her Patients at Recent Picnic

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Orange County fertility Dr. Jane Frederick recently reunited with some very special patients: the people who she helped to become parents, and their young children.



According to a recent article that ran on both MSNBC and in the Orange County Register, doctors from HRC Fertility met with more than 600 former patients and their families at the 12th annual picnic, which was held at the Laguna Hills Community Center.



HRC Fertility is based in Laguna Hills and has eight offices throughout area. The 10 fertility doctors who work at the facility help about 1,200 women get pregnant each year—80 percent through in vitro fertilization.



Dr. Frederick, who is currently the only female fertility doctor in South Orange County, enjoyed meeting with many of her former patients and the children who she helped bring into the world.



“It's a great way to connect to all the families we produce,” Dr. Jane Frederick was quoted as saying in the article.



“We really get to see the fruits of our labor. These are the miracles right here.”



As an article on her website, http://orangecountyfertilitydr.com, noted, Dr. Frederick has helped couples conceive an impressive 3,000-plus babies with her fertility treatments. She is known throughout the United States and the world for her successful techniques. In addition, Dr. Frederick was recently voted in the top 10% in her field by U.S. News and World Report.



“If you have struggled with conception, you have come to the right place,” the article noted, adding that Dr. Frederick welcomes her patients to her family and looks forward to helping people be a part of her long line of success stories.



In addition to her successful fertility techniques, Dr. Frederick is also known for her gender selection processes. People who are interesting in learning more about this interesting topic, which is also known as family balancing, are welcome to read more about it on her user-friendly website. Information on the site explains how and why gender selection is possible, as well as the very legitimate reasons why some parents decide to undergo this process.



Dr. Frederick’s site also contains information about her fertility treatments, a popular section that includes patient success stories, as well as many photos that were taken at the recent picnic. Anyone who is interested in scheduling a free consultation with Dr. Frederick may contact her office to set up an appointment.



About Dr. Jane Frederick

Dr. Jane Frederick is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist in the Greater Los Angeles, California area. In more than 20 years of medical practice, Dr. Jane Frederick has earned a reputation as a highly successful physician and one of the area’s top fertility experts. For more information, please visit http://orangecountyfertilitydr.com



