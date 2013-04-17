Orange County Fertility Specialist Dr. Jane L. Frederick Donates $50,000 for Surrogate Bonding Room

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- As an even greater show of support for families struggling to conceive, Orange County Fertility specialist and leading endocrinologist Dr. Jane L. Frederick recently made a personal donation of $50,000 for a "Bonding Room.” Certainly among the first of its kind in the nation and the first in Orange County, bonding rooms are intended specifically for parents using surrogacy as a means to have a child. Dr. Jane L. Frederick, M.D. is a nationally known endocrinologist and fertility expert whose fertility techniques and treatments have helped couples conceive over 3,000 babies.



According to Centers for Disease Control (CDC), about 10 percent of women (6.1 million) in the United States ages 15–44 years have difficulty getting pregnant or staying pregnant. While the causes for infertility may vary as much as the options open to women desiring to conceive, the last few years have seen the rise of surrogacy as an option for many.



Although there are many emotional, medical and financial hurdles in reaching the moment of surrogacy birth, the bonding moments can be some of the most crucial for parents and their surrogate child. Special bonding rooms for surrogate parents have become a way to make these moments and hours safer and smoother for the child, the surrogate birth mother, surrogate parents and hospital staff.



While bonding rooms have normally been the province of celebrities, healthcare institutions around the country are struggling to find ways to financially support the addition of these bonding rooms. As the only female fertility doctor in Orange County, CA, Dr. Jane Frederick, M.D has intimate knowledge of the necessity of such facilities. Consequently, Dr. Frederick recently made a $50,000 donation for the establishment of a state-of-the-art surrogate bonding room at a local hospital.



“Every birth is a monumental emotional, medical and logistical task for everyone concerned, and surrogacy increases those parameters exponentially,” said Dr. Frederick. The establishment of an affordable bonding room in our area is a crucial component to the lives of everyone involved so it was imperative that I contribute in some meaningful way above and beyond my practice.”



The leading fertility doctor, who sees patients at three Orange County, California, offices, was named one of the top 10-percent of reproductive endocrinologists in the country by her peers according to U.S. News & World Report. “Everyone suffering from the disease of fertility is entitled to treatment, and it’s very important to let women know that there are many options open to them beyond IVF” said Dr. Frederick. For more information, please visit http://orangecountyfertilitydr.com/



About Dr. Jane L. Frederick

Dr. Jane Frederick is a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist in the Greater Los Angeles, California area. In more than 20 years of medical practice, Dr. Jane Frederick has earned a reputation as a highly successful physician and one of the area’s top fertility experts. Named one of the top 10 percent of reproductive endocrinologists in the country by her peers according to U.S. News & World Report, her fertility techniques and treatments have helped couples conceive over 3,000 babies.