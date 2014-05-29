Orange County Matchmakers Are Ending Dating Woes for Local Singles

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- It’s no secret that dating can be difficult for everyone, but it seems to hold more challenging for busy, successful singles seeking a like-minded partner to share the joys of life with—and with more and more people putting their time and efforts into their careers and businesses, the struggle to date seems to be a modern day epidemic.



But how can this be? It makes no sense, if successful people achieve success in all other areas of their life, why can’t they find success in dating? It’s no wonder dating can be a confusing and unlucky area of a busy professional or entrepreneur’s life. When you think about it, most successful business people are just that, career-oriented—meaning all their efforts in life have been towards work, advancing in their careers, and running successful businesses—not leaving much time for social activities, or anything else for that matter. Let’s face it, successful people spend more time on their achievements than dating—leaving them confused and frustrated when it comes to finding love and companionship.



The hardest part about not being able to find love is perhaps having to acknowledge and admit they’re struggling, but Orange County Singles matchmakers know there’s no shame in not being able to find love, especially in today’s fast paced society. Finding a meaningful relationship and life partner isn’t an area of life anyone should settle for second best—Orange County Singles strives to help singles find their ideal match, someone who can complement their life.



About Orange County Singles Dating Service

Orange County Singles is a personalized matchmaking service catering to upscale and professional singles in the Orange County area. They have devoted many years to bringing successful people together through a customized and proven system that really works. With their one-on-one approach and large database of desirable singles, the matchmakers are able to find and create compatible matches.



Busy professionals looking to meet like-minded singles in the Orange County area can contact a matchmaker from Orange County Singles by calling (949) 205-7449 or visiting: http://singleinorangecounty.com



Mention you heard about Orange County Singles Dating Service from this press release!