Orange County Patio Contractor Patios by B&B, Inc. Celebrates 35 Years/Three Generations in Business

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- While many family businesses have not fared well in recent years, Orange County's Patios By B&B, Inc. is celebrating 35 years and three generations in the business, and they are stronger than ever. The Premier fully licensed and bonded general contractor serves Orange and Los Angeles Counties, specializing in custom designed Orange County Patio Covers, Garden Rooms, Sunrooms, and other outdoor beautification services that transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.



When Buddy and Barbara Goldman founded Patios By B&B, Inc. in 1977, they likely had no idea that the business would be stronger than ever 35 years later. They soon began working with their son Paul as Chief Designer, who eventually became owner, general contractor and chief designer, thereby continuing the traditions of strong customer service, unique custom design, and impeccable workmanship. Today, Paul's sons Jeff & Jordan bring the third generation to the family business as creative design consultant and director of marketing. “We can celebrate more than just 35 years in business as we’re passing down the craftsmanship, quality and service through the family, which has allowed us to pass it on to every one of our thousands of customers,” said Patios By B&B Owner Paul Goldman.



In that time, their Orange County Garden Rooms and Patio Enclosures have become a functional and elegant addition to hundreds of homes throughout Southern California. More than a few picture perfect properties in the region boast designs, materials and construction utilizing the company’s Orange County Paving Stones and Decorative Concrete Overlay system to improve their outdoor living spaces. Over their entire history, the company has worked with each client to make each finished job a work of art unlike any other in the world.



The family-owned business has created functional and beautiful Orange County Sunrooms in full or partial glass that reflect and enhance the beauty of the homes. All of the Vinyl Replacement Windows & Doors they have installed are of the highest quality available and custom manufactured for each individual home and budget.



For the Goldman family, staying in business and family owned for over three decades and three generations doesn’t happen by chance, but by quality and service as well as surrounding themselves with the best in the business. “Most of the members of our crew have been with us for more than 20 years, so we’re able to celebrate an engrained sense of quality and service that is part of our extended family of employees as well,” said Goldman. For more information, please visit http://www.patiosbybandb.net/



About Patios By B&B, Inc.

