Orange County Personal Injury Attorney Keith More Secures Record $10 Million Verdict

For over 23 years, the attorneys of Berman More Gonzalez have worked in the Santa Ana and Southern California area representing individuals who were injured through the negligence of other individuals or companies. Each Berman More Gonzalez Orange County personal injury attorney resolves personal injury and workers compensation cases by providing their clients with the assistance and guidance necessary to win their battles.



“We ensure that you understand what your rights are and go to extremes in order to protect them,” states an article on the website of the personal injury lawyer Orange County.



Recently, Berman More Gonzalez added another major win to their track record. In late November, a California jury awarded $10 million to the parents of three-year-old Kevin Cisler, a special-needs child who died of negligence on a bus ride home from school. Kevin’s parents, Melissa and Daniel Cisler, were represented by three lawyers, one of whom was the firm’s Orange County accident attorney Keith More.



The Melissa and Daniel Cisler v Capistrano Unified School District trial took almost 18 months. Capistrano Unified School District employees refused to take the blame for Kevin’s death, although there was overwhelming evidence against them. Capistrano employees did not strap Kevin properly into his wheelchair, check that his chest harness was in place, or secure the lap belt and pummel needed to keep his seat in place. During the bus ride home, Kevin slid down in his wheelchair, blocked from view, and the chest harness obstructed his breathing until he died of suffocation.



More is one of Orange County’s top attorneys. The Orange County personal injury attorney was named Orange County Workers’ Compensation Trial Lawyer of the Year three times and has worked tirelessly to help establish Orange County industry standards. More once obtained a $14.7 million settlement, the largest in California workers’ compensation history.



For more than 23 years, Berman More Gonzalez has been helping Santa Ana and Orange County residents receive the compensation they deserve from their personal injury and premises liability cases. The team of experienced veteran attorneys aggressively pursues the largest potential settlement or verdict for every client.