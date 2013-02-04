Orange County Personal Trainers Make Large Donation to Local Youth Athletic Programs

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Innovative Results, a leading personal fitness and training facility serving the Orange County California area has recently joined forces with the Mesa Verde Classic Charity Golf Tournament, managed by Costa Mesa United. Innovative Results has made available $14,000.00 worth of their services to the charity event for prizes to be awarded.



Costa Mesa United has awarded monetary or in-kind grants (such as services), totaling nearly $500,000, to various Costa Mesa youth sports organizations located within the Newport-Mesa school zone. These prizes have incalculable effect on not only the youth of the area but the community as a whole.



In 2010 California had a 24.8% obesity rate reported California Healthline.org. Innovative Results, through their unique approach to personal fitness, plan on lowering that obesity rate as much as possible. This unique approach has earned Innovative Results the #1 position on the OC Hotlist for gyms in Orange County. Customers enjoy the “off the wall” approach to personal fitness, training styles that incorporate fun into the workout and by providing a commitment above and beyond the competition, Innovative Results are changing the community one healthier patron at a time.



"Everyone at IR is committed to improving the quality of life for everyone that walks through our doors or follows us online. I know people want to improve; sometimes they just need a little encouragement or bit of inspiration. Hopefully we can provide that for people." Says NAME HERE about Innovative Results.



Quality Orange County personal trainers that are also conveniently located can be hard to find. Innovative Results uses routines outside of the same routines that have been in use for over 30 years, routines that bring the fun and competitiveness back to personal fitness training. This approach can keep customers engaged and focused on making that next personal fitness goal a reality.



When it comes to the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle, the experts you look to for support should be more committed to giving you results than boosting their profits. But for too long many in our industry have avoided accountability and broken their commitment to ensuring clients reach their health goals. Add to this the skyrocketing expense of personal training, and many individuals not only dismiss the potential of fitness to transform their lives, they also believe they are simply unable to afford a healthy life. We aim to change that. No matter your financial, physical, or emotional hurdles to fitness, Innovative Results can help you attain a healthier, happier, and stress-free lifestyle



