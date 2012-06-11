Orange County Residents Turn to OcApplianceRepair.net for Refrigerator and Washer Repair Needs

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Families and individuals everywhere rely on home appliances to help them with everyday tasks. From refrigerators to ovens to washers, households depend on certain appliances to be able to get through the day. They do not realize how important these appliances are until they break down. When this happens, they often do not know where to turn for the quickest and most reliable service. That is why residents of Orange County have all been rushing over to the Orange County Appliance Repair website to find details on the area’s best repair services for a variety of appliances.



Orange County Appliance Repair explains how its exceptional service is different from other repair companies:



“With the current economic climate many of our competitors are cutting costs by installing low cost low quality parts in customer’s appliances. We are totally against this policy and are committed to installing the correct spare part to any appliance, and not the cheapest part. We only use manufacturer-approved spare parts backed by full factory warranty. Our high stock levels also mean we can usually finish repair or servicing jobs in one visit, which our customers particularly like.”



The Orange County Appliance Repair website has pages dedicated to both refrigerator repair and washer repair. These pages explain that a refrigerator or washer needs to be serviced and also explain the benefits of keeping refrigerators and washers properly maintained. These dedicated pages are available for all the appliances serviced by Orange County Appliance Repair, including dishwashers, ovens, dryers, freezers and more.



The Appliance Tips section of the site has a plethora of high quality editorial content, offering clients valuable guides on maintaining their washers, ovens, refrigerators and microwaves in between service visits. Great discounts can also be found on the website, like $25 off of air conditioning repair, $15 off of home appliance repair, 15% off of labor for senior citizens and 10% off of commercial appliance repair.



By visiting the website, clients who need appliances repaired now can find a list of the regional areas served by Orange County Appliance Repair as well as a number of testimonials from satisfied customers. Consumers can contact Orange County Appliance Repair via telephone or the quick registration form on the site.



Orange County Appliance Repair has been in business for over 12 years providing appliance repair services, including maintenance, to Orange County residents. The company offers same day service, night and weekend service and emergency holiday service at no extra cost.



