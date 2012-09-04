Orange County Senior Care The Heathers Opens a New Residential Care Community in Mission Viejo, CA

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- As senior citizens get older, health problems like heart disease, memory loss and mobility issues can sometimes make it difficult for them to continue to live in their own homes.



In order to help seniors who require more care and help, assisted living facilities can be an outstanding option. In addition to offering seniors a safe and comfortable place to live, many of these residences provide access to care from in-house physicians, therapists and more.



For years, Orange County senior care has been offered by The Heathers, an assisted living facility that provides its residents safe and well-staffed residential settings. The Heathers also offers dementia, Alzheimer’s and hospice care, as well as help for those who need assistance with the activities of daily living.



With its resident-centered approach, The Heathers also provides family members with invaluable peace of mind. The Heathers assisted living facility has many communities throughout the southern California area, including a brand new office in Mission Viejo.



From people who are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia who need ‘round the clock care to more alert residents who are more independent, The Heathers has eight locations throughout the Costa Mesa and Newport Beach areas that are equipped to meet the various needs of its residents.



“Our staff to resident ratio is the highest in Orange County-1:3 during the day and 1:6 at night, ensuring a fresh shift of English speaking caregivers every eight hours,” an article on the website noted, adding that its 24 hour awake staff serves residents’ every need and prevents falls.



“We deliver compassionate care by trained professionals in safe, well appointed, cheerful, secure residential settings from 6 to 15 beds. In-house physicians, therapists, nurses, podiatrists and other trained care professionals work together to provide exceptional care for our residents.”



When it comes to mealtime, staff at The Heathers prides itself on serving healthy, home-cooked meals that cater to the residents’ specific health needs. The food that is served is not only delicious, but it also includes an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables.



The caring staff also understands that assisted living facilities need to provide more than just outstanding care—they also need to make residents feel at home. That is why The Heathers also welcomes and encourages visitors—including the family pet! From symphonies held outside to holiday and birthday celebrations, games and physical fitness classes, The Heathers offers senior citizens plenty of opportunities to socialize and stay active with both their families and the other residents.



About The Heathers

The philosophy at The Heathers is to take a resident-centered approach to care and provide peace of mind for their families. Our objective is to listen and communicate effectively, to respect cultural and spiritual beliefs, to promote optimism, to respect the resident’s dignity and autonomy, to focus on function and to promote social aspects of care and wellness. The Heathers has several facilities throughout Orange County in California. For more information, please visit http://www.the-heathers-senior-care.com