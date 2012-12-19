Orange County SEO Donates Their Time and Team Building to the Environment

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- On Tuesday December 11th, the employees of Orange County SEO left the office around 11:00 and spent two hours bonding and rebuilding Sunset Beach. With the help of each other they walked the beach from Anderson Street to Warner and Pacific Coast High Way picking up trash and debris left on the beach. Social Media Marketing Administrator, Carly Jurek states, "Being able to work with my fellow employees toward a common goal that is beyond our occupational requirements is an overwhelmingly great experience. I have always enjoyed giving back to my community and being able to do so with the support and help of my peers brings us both closer together and sets us apart from other Internet Marketing Companies."



Many goals were accomplished that day both in and out of the office. As a group, the employees at our Orange County SEO company met client deadlines and made time for their surrounding environment. Orange County SEO founder/CEO Tyler Collins has decided to implement this activity into their weekly work agenda. Tyler believes that there are so many factors so much bigger then us in the world, why not give back to our planet and help save it one step at a time.



It is these elements that set the company apart in the Internet Marketing world. Each employee strives to better themselves on an individual level and on a company level. By bettering the business of both their clients and themselves, Orange County SEO is making strives to better the world both on the web and in the sand.



