Orange County SEO Introduces Reputation Management Services

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Orange County SEO, located at http://www.orange-county-seo.com , has long been known for helping businesses with online advertising including social media marketing, pay-per-click account management, link building services, copywriting services and local Internet marketing strategy. Now, this leading Internet advertising company is offering help with online reputation management for customers who have been damaged by negative online reviews, postings or other material.



Most customers today search the Internet for online reviews before making purchasing decisions. Negative postings on Facebook, Twitter or other locations can quickly impact a business's bottom line. Worse, many negative reviews are not made by disgruntled customers but by business competitors who want to damage a company's reputation and steal customers away. The Internet is attractive to malicious online posters due to its anonymous qualities; negative postings often do not have to be verified or signed by those who make them.



Worst of all, responding to these negative comments may actually make the problem worse. By giving attention to these statements, a company may inadvertently continue the conflict with a negative poster and keep these comments in the public eye. Ultimately, the integrity and character of a business owner may be called into question and a company can wither due to negative publicity on the Internet without the owner having the ability to respond or to take legal action against the negative posters.



Orange County SEO has many years of experience in managing online reputations for companies of all sizes and types. Fortunately, there are proven methods to fight negative online advertising and Orange County SEO knows how to use them. In fact, it is very possible in some cases to "turn the tables" and not only reverse the effects of negative advertising but turn it into a positive for the company. However, the time to act is not after a crisis has developed. Ideally, a company will be concerned with online reputation management from the day the business opens. Failing that, it is best to begin online reputation management as soon as the company realizes it has a need for it. The sooner line reputation management begins, the sooner Orange County SEO can begin to build a positive online image for a company or business.



With the help of Orange County SEO, businesses can enjoy a positive online reputation with good customer feedback and escape the problems of negative online comments.



About Orange County SEO

Orange County SEO has been helping businesses manage their online presence and reputation for more than 10 years. With a six-month money-back guarantee, Orange County SEO stands behind its services and offers real solutions for today's businesses to the issues raised by online advertising.



For More Information: (949) 494-0007 or http://www.orange-county-seo.com