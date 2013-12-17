Orange County Singles Dating Service Helps California Singles Find True Love This Holiday

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Local dating service, Orange County Singles, makes finding love a reality for California Singles this holiday season!



Orange County Singles, a personalized matchmaking serviced based in Orange County, California, is dedicated to helping local singles find compatible matches with successful singles in Orange County. This holiday season, the experienced matchmakers of Orange County Singles are guiding clients as well as helping new singles find love this chaotic holiday season.



The holiday season is very stressful for many, but it’s especially challenging for those who don’t have a partner by their side, someone to share the stresses and joys of the holidays with. Lonely singles are bombarded with happy couples sharing the holidays together—everywhere they turn—from Christmas commercials, happy couples doing their Christmas shopping together, romantic holiday movies, and even work holiday parties. For many singles, the holidays aren’t so jolly, not like for those who are in a committed relationship.



For singles in California, it can be one of the most depressing seasons of the year, and the dating experts of Orange County Singles know the holidays mean a lonely season for them. And even for those local singles who don’t mind being alone, the holiday spirit can get to them, really bringing them down over the holidays. But the matchmakers at Orange County Singles want to bring cheer to local California singles this holiday season—by providing great matches with relationship-minded singles.



The holiday season should not be lonely for local singles—and the team of professional matchmakers at Orange County Singles is looking to put an end to those holiday woes. The matchmakers encourage local California singles to give their services a shot this holiday season. Local singles don’t have to spend one more holiday alone, because they can benefit from the upstanding matchmaking services of Orange County Singles Dating Service. They’re committed to making your holiday wishes come true this year.



About Orange County Singles Dating Service

With over 25 years of experience in the matchmaking industry, Orange County Singles is dedicated to helping busy professionals find what they’re looking for in a partner. They are committed to helping local singles find a compatible partner and meaningful relationship.



Serious California singles who are looking to start a romantic relationship can contact a professional matchmaker from Orange County Singles Dating Service today by calling (949) 252-8888 or visiting: http://orangecountysingles.com



Mention you heard about Orange County Singles Dating Service from this press release!