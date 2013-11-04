Orange County Singles Dating Service, Making Matches Daily!

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Orange County Singles is Orange County’s leading matchmaking service, offering the most in finding the right matches for their clients. Orange County Singles is a personalized matchmaking service that works with clients on all levels to attain what they desire and deserve in a partner.



“Our matchmakers have the opportunity to introduce two people whose paths may never have crossed without our help. We feel good knowing our introductions could lead to beautiful loving relationships, and there is no greater feeling than that,” exclaims Orange County Singles.



At Orange County Singles the process begins with an individual in-person consultation with one of their dating experts who takes the time to understand them in depth; evaluating and discovering their values and interests as well as what they’re looking for in a partner. “We really pride ourselves on getting to know each of our clients on a personal level to help them achieve their dating and relationship goals,” explains Orange County Singles. The dating experts at Orange County Singles work individually with each client to ensure they meet the right people.



About Orange County Singles Dating Service

With over 25 years of experience in the dating and matchmaking industry, the matchmakers at Orange County Singles ease the time consuming and frustrating dating process by introducing clients to like-minded and successful singles who share the same passion for finding love.



Singles looking to meet the match they’ve been waiting for, can find out more information about Orange County Singles Dating Service by visiting: http://www.orangecountysingles.com



Don’t leave your love life like up to chance, contact a matchmaker today! Mention you heard us in this press release!



Orange County Singles Dating Service can also be found on Facebook and Twitter!