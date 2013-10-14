Orange County Singles Dating Service, the Answer for Upscale Professional Singles!

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Upscale matchmaking service, Orange County Singles Dating Service, is taking over the dating scene in Orange County, California!



Orange County Singles Dating Service is a unique matchmaking service which specializes in helping local Orange County singles reach their dating goals by using innovative techniques they have developed over their 25 years of experience in the industry.



What’s the secret behind the Orange County Singles Dating Service’s success? The matchmakers get to know each client in depth to satisfy their dating goals. According to the matchmakers, it’s that personal touch that sets them apart from other dating services.



“You have to spend time with each and every one of the clients so you can get to know and understand their personalities and what they’re looking for in a partner,” says one of the matchmakers at Orange County Singles Dating Service.



Orange County Singles Dating Service offers single professionals a discreet matchmaking service, which will guide them through the dating process to help them find their significant other—something they could not have achieved on their own. The company is tailored for upscale clientele who want more than the bar scene, online dating, and speed dating can offer. The matchmakers at Orange County Singles Dating Service offer their clients the chance to meet professional like-minded singles in a relaxed and strictly confidential manner.



Singles interested in being matched with Orange County Singles Dating Service’s high-end clientele have the opportunity to do so by visiting and booking an appointment. To be considered by Orange County Singles Dating Service, each client must pass the background check and screening process, so not just anyone is fit to join. Orange County Singles Dating Service’s experienced matchmakers hand-select matches rather than rely on a computer algorithm, unlike online dating sites. It’s this personal touch that has allowed Orange County Singles Dating Service to deliver long term relationships for over 25 years.



About Orange County Singles Dating Service

Orange County Singles Dating Service works hard to meet the needs of single professionals in the Orange County area. By hand-selecting singles who meet their wants and needs, the matchmakers give clients a much better chance when it comes to finding a compatible partner to share their lives with.



Local Orange County singles who are interested in being matched by Orange County Singles Dating Service can visit their website today:http://orangecountysingles.com