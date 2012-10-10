Orange County Vinyl Replacement Windows Specialist Introduces New Website

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Clear Advantage Windows & Doors celebrated their 35th year in business by announcing the launch of their new website that invites clients to view galleries, obtain information on specials, read testimonials, and contact the contractors.



In business since 1977, the Orange County Replacement Windows company has a reputation that can be trusted. Clear Advantage Windows & Doors’ window installation team has over 35 years of experience installing products and working with the industry’s leading window and door manufacturers. The windows company also prides itself on being able to work with customers on any budget to both replace standard windows and design custom projects.



Although the Clear Advantage Windows & Doors team undertakes most installation and replacement ventures, an article on their website explains that their expertise lies in Vinyl Windows and doors and French door replacement.



Vinyl windows and doors are popular in Southern Californian homes as they increase the resale value of properties, make houses more energy efficient, and protect properties from unwanted noises from outside, such as busy streets. All of Clear Advantage Windows & Doors’ vinyl windows are custom manufactured to fit the openings in the homes, making them an amazing alternative to wood framed or aluminum frame windows.



Like all of their other products, the company’s French Doors are also exquisitely crafted and installed. Customers can view Clear Advantage Windows & Doors’ online gallery to see examples of their workmanship.



Judging from their website’s testimonial page, all of Clear Advantage Windows & Doors’ clients have been consistent with their praise for the professional replacement and installation work done by the company.



For example, Jason K. of Huntington Beach, CA, wrote, “It is clear that Paul, the owner, takes great pride in both his company and the work produced. The amazing crew was essential to the execution of the design. They ingeniously solved challenges that lead to superior results.”



Clear Advantage Windows & Doors offers free onsite design consultations to any homeowner interested in their products and services, and also invite property owners to ask about their current specials pertaining to their products. They are available seven days a week by appointment.



About Clear Advantage Windows & Doors

Clear Advantage Windows & Doors is the Window Division and subsidiary of Patios By B&B Inc. and has been serving Orange County for 35 years. Founded by Buddy and Barbara Goldman in 1977, the business has grown and developed into Southern California’s most well respected and reputable General Contractor. Clear Advantage Windows and Doors specializes in Outdoor Living Environments and Window Replacement. For more information, please visit http://www.cabestwindows.com