Orange Culture Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Complete Their New Spring Summer Collection Before the Pitti Uomo Tradeshow

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Pitti Uomo 86, the world’s most important trade fair for menswear and contemporary lifestyle trends, will be held in Florence from 17 to 20 June 2014. Orange Culture Nigeria one of the youngest brands from the list has been invited to present a brand new collection to the field of international buyers, press and fashion lovers in Florence.



Orange Culture is more than a line; its a movement. A movement for men and women who don't allow clothes determine who they are. It’s a line for people who just enjoy colors. The designer, Adebayo Oke-Lawal has consistently been involved in a broad spectrum in fashion since he began designing at age 10.



The spotlight will be shining on the big names of the new classics, on research from the world of accessories, on brands that have revolutionized the meaning of sportswear, all the way to the most avant-garde collections and new talents in men’s fashion. Pitti Uomo is a dynamic showcase of highly creative projects featuring very select brands, special projects by top international designers, and premiere showings of women’s collections at Pitti W. It is a fair that uniquely interprets the myriad connections among fashion, design, food, sport, and new lifestyles.



This project will only be funded if at least £5,000 is pledged by Sat, May 30 2014 2:30 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1t3Efeq