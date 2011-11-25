Orangeries Prices Benefits from Rise in Orangeries Sales this Winter

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- This season Orangeries Prices has seen an influx in its orangeries sales as homeowners prepare for a busy December. Providing space, light and warmth, it seems orangeries are not just for the summer seasons.



Orangeries Prices offers its customers a wide range of orangeries including UPVC and wooden orangeries. Wood has proven a popular material for orangeries in recent months as it is ideal for the winter months and creates a welcoming atmosphere to any visitors.



As Christmas approaches many homeowners are looking to make home improvements before the home is packed full of relatives and friends. It is not just home improvements which is important to homeowners, it seems, as many Orangeries Prices customers purchase their orangeries in time for the festive season.



The extra space is ideal for extending an existing room or creating a new room to host guests. With its unique design, the open roof lets in a large amount of light and the construction makes it ideal for the colder months.



Fitted with double glazing windows, orangeries not only keep the warmth in the home but also cut down on energy bills which comes as good news for homeowners this year as energy prices continue to rise.



To take advantage of a massive 75% of initial installation, UK homeowners are urged to visit the Orangeries Prices site where a wide range of orangeries can be found to suit all styles.