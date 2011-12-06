Versatility and Style Offered to Orangeries Prices Customers on UPVC Orangeries

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- When choosing an orangery, customers must take into consideration the style they desire, dependent on the surroundings and the property itself. The right design and the correct materials can bring a new life to a property and add a sense of style like no other home extension.



Orangeries Prices has seen an increase in sales for UPVC orangeries this winter as homeowners look to add style and warmth to the home. As Christmas approaches, homeowners are preparing their homes for guests and it seems orangeries are the perfect way to add space to the home.



An orangery design that has become renowned for delivering these assets in recent years is the UPVC orangery. Orangeries Prices offers a host of sizes and styles and thanks to its versatility can be tailor made for the functionality of each and every customer.



UPVC orangeries from Orangeries Prices are offered in a variety of colours from mahogany to grain effect and white. With a range of sizes and designs, customers are guaranteed to find an orangery to fit their budget and their style.



The beauty of UPVC is that it is ideal for the home in the winter. The material has become known for its energy saving properties which have made it a popular choice for many UK homeowners. Temperature in the orangery will be kept level throughout the year and will ensure that no warmth escapes or cold gets into the home thus saving money on energy bills.



Customers who wish to take advantage of up to 75% off initial installation and ultimately save money on their energy bills are invited to visit the site and fill in the express quote form on the homepage.