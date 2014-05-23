Orangeshine Company Comes Up with a New Wholesale Fashion Collection of Handbags

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- OrangeShine is a reliable wholesale fashion supplier that offers a variety of wholesale handbags to fit the needs of their clients. Women will enjoy the affordable prices of the entire fashion collection – from the large luggage and handbags to small and attractive purses.



Wholesale handbags are a daily necessity, as women use them to carry their perfumes, cosmetics, small books, credit cards and documents, along with other useful gadgets with them. These handbags have become a part of women’s personality that is why most women search for a hand bag of a specific style.



OrangeShine offers women great wholesale bags in different styles to fit their personality and requirements for size, shape, pockets, volume, etc. Keeping in mind the women’s needs, the company offers fashion handbags for them with the primary features, such as frills, buckles, tassels, pockets, etc. Customers, who are searching for affordable purse or handbag, will find the OrangeShine collection extremely lucrative and rich.



Being lost in so many models and styles of wholesale handbags, women often find it difficult to choose the right one for them. The company offers these people a few tips that might help them make the best choice:



- Young business women, who work in offices on a daily basis, usually opt for outsize bags, since they allow them to carry a lot of stuff necessary throughout the day.

- Youngsters and college girls are much more conscious about the latest trends in fashion world, so they prefer to choose trendy handbags.

- On the other hand, girls who look for stylish and attractive accessories that can be a perfect addition to their beautiful dresses, choose clutches and purses.

- The color combination is another significant factor to consider. OrangeShine offers designer purses and designer handbags that perfectly match the women’s outfit. They are available at reasonable prices and in vibrant colors that reflect on the customer’s personality.

- Another advice that the company gives to their customers is to choose their handbag, keeping the occasion in mind. The design of the chosen handbag will depend on the specific occasion, in which the woman plans to use it mostly.

- Another factor to consider is the usage of the accessory. The material should be selected depending on how often the handbag is planned to be used.



Here are just some of the considerations that customers should keep in mind when selecting their fashion accessory. OrangeShine offers these wholesale accessories at the best prices in their online store.



Despite of being recently founded, the company quickly has built its reputation as a reliable wholesale product supplier that offers handbags from popular and renowned brands and manufactories in America, UK and China.



All, who are interested in the most recent collection of stylish wholesale handbags, offered by OrangeShine, can follow this link: http://www.orangeshine.com/events/finishing-touch.



About OrangeShine

OrangeShine (http://www.orangeshine.com) is a comparatively new supplier, but its reputation of a reliable company quickly grows. It offers the best wholesale handbags, wholesale fashion clothing and accessories at the most affordable prices.