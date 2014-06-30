OrangeShine Now Offers Wholesale Women's Fashion Clothing and Shoes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- OrangeShine, an online seller of wholesale clothing and accessories for women also offers an extensive range of clothing choices for plus sized women. Real women come in all different shapes and sizes and it is important that women embrace their unique body shape and size and have the option to choose clothing that fits perfectly on their body and makes them feel stylish and fashionable. OrangeShine an online store in every fashionista’s dream stop for all trendy needs including clothes, accessories, wholesale shoes and jewelry available at wholesale prices. The website stocks products from many manufacturers and brands which gives buyers access to a wide variety of products of different price ranges. The web store assures buyers that:



“When you shop at OrangeShine, you can buy the newest and unique styles at comparative prices every day. We carry a wide range of sizes, colors, and the greatest sneak peeks of new styles. Our site displays best-selling items, latest celebrity fashion, and best street style in latest women’s clothing. Get ready to browse all the fascinating fashion inspirations you've been looking for from Missy, Junior, and Plus sizes!”



The prices have been kept affordable to allow buyers to get more for their money, because fashion trends are ever evolving and change from one season to the next each year. Also a wide variety of wholesale plus size maxi dresses, trendy tops and evening dresses have been stocked for the fuller sized women to find something that makes them feel sexy, confident and comfortable. The website states:



“As one of the best online wholesale shopping marketplaces, we strive to be different than the others by offering a one-stop shopping experience while providing the best customer service. We offer fashionable customers an amazing assortment of wholesale merchandises in top quality women's boutique brands at the lowest price. OrangeShine has popular merchandise including a number of wholesale dresses, skirts, pants, shorts, jeans, loungewear, sweaters, jackets, cardigans, shoes, bags, jewelry and accessories.”



The web store is also a great place for retailers and manufacturer to showcase their product and take advantage of the high number of buyers who trust OrangeShine for their Wholesale Fashion choices. OrangeShine has also successful issued two issues of the OS Magazine in the previous year which were a success and provided readers with current fashion trend reports and fashion inspirations.



