Orangeville Dog Boarding Providers Carissima Kennels Now Offers Top Quality Dog Boarding

For many years, individuals interested in purchasing German Shepherd puppies have always consulted Carissima Kennels, a top-quality breeder that specializes in German Shepherd puppies. Carissima Kennels’ German Shepherd puppies come from impressive pedigrees and have calm temperaments, intelligence, courage, confidence, and work ethic. All of the company’s puppies are registered with The Canadian Kennel Club and the SV in Germany and can be trained as conformation, show, or working dogs.



Recently, Carissima Kennels announced their decision to offer a new service, dog boarding Orangeville. The breeder’s new Pet Resort will provide care to dogs whose owners are away.



At Carissima Kennels’ dog kennels, owners can expect their pets to receive the highest quality of care. The kennels are located on a 106-acre farm in Ontario, allowing the dogs to have plenty of space and exercise. There are two different sizes of suites available at the pet resort—a ten-by-six suite for $25 per night and a 20-by-20 suite for $30 per night—that allow the animals to feel comfortable and secure.



To book a suite for their dog at the dog boarding Pet Resort, owners need to show their animal’s up-to-date vaccination record. Owners must provide their own dog food, feeding equipment, and medication, and are also invited to provide toys, small blankets, and other items to help their pets feel at home.



Individuals with questions or concerns about Carissima Kennels’ dog boarding service can contact the company for more information.



About Carissima Kennels

Carissima Kennels is a German Shepherd breeder offering registered German Shepherd puppies from high quality pedigrees. Carissima Kennels’ passion is breeding quality German Shepherds. The German Shepherd breeders of Carissima Kennels strive to be consistent with the quality of their puppies and breed some of the highest quality German Shepherd puppies in the world. Carissima Kennels has been named Breeder of Distinction for seven years in a row by German judges. For more information, please visit www.carissimakennels.com