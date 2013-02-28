New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OraSure) caters to the in vitro diagnostics segment. The company is dealing with development, manufacture and sale of oral fluid specimen collection devices, diagnostic products, and other medical devices. The company also sells immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance-abuse testing and forensic toxicology applications. Its products are distributed through various hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government clinical laboratories, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. Priority markets include in North America, Europe, Central and South America, and Australia.
Key business strategy includes increased focus on sturdy R&D activities help it in cost reduction and process improvement, quality assurance, and process control. Its R&D initiatives revolve around developing new manufacturing methods, improving existing manufacturing methods, developing new products, and improving the existing products. OraSure is headquartered in Pennsylvania, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the OraSure Technologies, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
