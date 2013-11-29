Orbit Lighting Announces New Outdoor Lights for Summer

Auckland, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- As residents of New Zealand prepare for the summer season, Orbit Lighting is unveiling their newest exterior lighting product offerings, perfect to compliment any style or need. Summer in New Zealand is all about enjoying the outdoors, whether it’s an outdoor party, barbecuing a delicious meal, or simply taking in the summer air outside. The outdoors is a pivotal part of New Zealander’s lifestyles, which is why Orbit Lighting provides such an extensive collection of exterior lighting products, all of which are unique, high-quality and suited to the specific needs of Kiwis.



Orbit Lighting is offering an extensive selection of 12V garden lights, including deck lights and spot lights, all of which can add functionality and ambiance to an outdoor space, making it even more comfortable and enjoyable during the summer months.



In addition to a full range of garden lights, Orbit Lighting is also announcing the availability of LED down lights, flood lights, pendant lighting and landscape lights.



“A big part of the Kiwi lifestyle centers around the outdoors, and we all want to have our homes look and feel as great on the outside as they do on the inside,” said a spokesperson for Orbit Lighting. “Great exterior lighting can change the entire aesthetic of a home, or its landscaping, and turn the space into a livable, usable and appealing space. In fact, we believe one of the most important components of a great outdoor space is its lighting.”



In addition to its collection of outdoor lighting products, Orbit also specializes in indoor lighting, including table lamps, floor lamps and indoor lighting fixtures.



“With our exterior lights we can help our customers accomplish so much—whether it be the relaxing deck of their dreams, or security lighting that will protect your home and family, we have all of the lighting solutions you need for your home, and we always offer our products at great prices,” said the Orbit spokesperson.



About Orbit Lighting

Orbit Lighting provides a range of affordable lighting products for use in both residential and commercial properties. They have everything from fixed lighting options to decorate lamps and shades, and they continuously provide the most updated styles and technology. For more information and to view a selection of their products, visit www.orbitlighting.co.nz.