ORBIT Unveils New Ground Station Solution for Earth Observation Applications

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- ORBIT Communication Systems, one of the world's most innovative providers of ground station solutions for earth observation and remote sensing applications, has just launched a game-changing new product family – known as the Gaia (TM) series.



The Gaia family is a high-performance ground station solution for tracking Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites in earth observation and remote sensing applications. Supporting a range of antenna sizes, these ground stations offer an ideal combination of high performance in a compact footprint.



“With our new Gaia family, ORBIT addresses a void in the market, and opens the door to new earth observation markets which could not afford to purchase legacy ground stations due to their size and cost," said Ofer Greenberger, CEO of ORBIT Communication Systems. "To meet the needs of these markets, the Gaia family was specifically designed to accelerate return on investment. These ground stations are based on ORBIT’s world-renowned and field-proven technology and can operate on stable and unstable platforms, such as those used in maritime applications.”



Among new markets that can utilize Gaia are Value Added Service (VAS) providers, Oil and Gas exploration companies, ocean and climate monitoring experts, and disaster control specialists. Perfectly suited to the needs of mission-critical applications, Gaia ground stations can be located on building roofs, rig platforms or in an open field.



Designed to withstand extreme weather conditions and to handle a broad range of challenging applications, Gaia can be operated anywhere on earth. The series comprises three different sizesd antennas: 2.4 meters (7.9 feet); 3.7 meters (12.1 feet); and 4.5 meters (14.7 feet). Each antenna supports X-band or S-Band (both transmit and receive) feeds, as well as a dual-band (S and X) feed.



ORBIT’s unique Advanced Control Loop (TM) algorithm guarantees unsurpassed accuracy, and enables Gaia ground stations to meet the most rigorous accuracy standards, including those required by Ka-band. The prediction algorithm embedded into the control loop mechanism can guarantee high pointing accuracy and maximum G/T over the tracking period without degradation of gain performance.



Another key advantage of the Gaia series is that it offers an end-to-end ground station solution - starting from the antenna and including the complete RF chain. ORBIT's turnkey solution includes overall responsibility and support for technical issues.



“ORBIT is fully committed to develop new products that will enable additional segments of the Earth Observation market to enjoy the benefits of data from space,” added Mr. Greenberger.



Gaia is backed by ORBIT's global support presence with more than 60 years of experience in satellite tracking solutions, assuring reliable delivery with excellent service for customers around the globe.



About ORBIT

ORBIT is a global provider of highly engineered mission-critical communications systems and solutions for maritime, aerospace, and earth observation applications in commercial, defense and homeland security markets. The company boasts an international sales and customer support network that includes the United States, Europe, and the Far East in addition to its international technical service centers located around the world.For more information, please visit ORBIT’s website at www.ORBIT-CS.com