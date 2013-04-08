Orbital Fasteners Announce Monthly Charity Donation Day for Cancer Research

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- The construction industry is often identified with its great achievements, including the Gherkin and the Shard, iconic elements of London’s skyline. But these buildings would never be created without millions of tiny elements including fasteners and fixings that make these incredible buildings possible. These fasteners and fixings are available in London from one the UK’s leading online and telesales distributors, Orbital Fasteners, which now stocks over 26,000 individual products and can deliver them the very next day after ordering. The company is proving so successful that it has recently created a monthly charity initiative, in which 2% of the profits from the last Wednesday in every month will go to Cancer Research UK.



The site operates an online catalogue broken down into the main categories of fasteners, fixings, tools, safety equipment, support systems and miscellaneous items so users can quickly identify what is closest to their needs before browsing subcategories including thousands of specific products, which is made easy with an advanced search bar function.



The products on the website all come with high quality imagery, detailed product descriptions and next day delivery on all orders over £20, with early delivery available for those with deadlines to meet. The site also saves previous order histories in a user profile so repeat ordering is easier than ever. By ordering on the last Wednesday of the month, users can now be assured 2% of the value of their order will be given to Cancer Research.



A spokesperson for Orbital Fasteners explained, “All the breakthroughs that have emerged in the treatment of cancers have come from research, and research has made an incredible difference to survival rates over the last thirty years. More cancers are being diagnosed earlier and treated more effectively with better chemotherapy and keyhole surgeries. In order to help more people beat cancer, and to come closer toward curing and defeating all cancers, research is essential. We are happy to support this research with a monthly donation, and encourage our customers to do the same.”



