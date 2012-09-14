Orbital Fasteners Bring Londoners the Fastest Fasteners

Watford, Hertfordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- In construction, it’s often the unseen tiny details that are integral to the building and completion of the most ambitious products. Things like brackets, fixings, and supports may never be seen behind cosmetic walls, but without them, the linchpins upon which everything rests would be pulled out. That’s why fast delivery of these items to construction sites is essential, and Orbital Fasteners are among the fastest in the UK.



Their website features a plethora of fastenings, fixings, tools, safety gear, support systems and miscellaneous items, all replete with high quality imagery and detailed product descriptions and specifications, many including different varieties of size and quantity, with prices both including and excluding VAT, so individuals or companies have all the information they need to make orders in double quick time.



From wood glue to self tapping screws to brass fasteners and hi-vis jackets, all the essentials are covered by the extensive catalogue. Together with clearance items, monthly promotions are advertised on the site to keep users abreast of special offers, contained in an interactive ‘virtual catalogue’. The site also features testimonials from customers and through eKomi customer ratings, where it currently has an astronomical 4.8 out of 5.



Next day delivery is guaranteed to over 70 different postcodes within the London area, and is free on orders over £20. The site features online support through a virtual help desk as well as full contact details for users with questions. There’s even a video infomercial that gives a concise but thorough introduction to the company featured on the homepage.



A spokesperson for the site said, “We’re a local business that has been rapidly expanding since we began- we already have coverage across the whole of the UK and we’re working on increasing the speed of our distribution network even further. The site is so simple and easy to use; it’s cut through a lot of the dense cataloguing that our competitors are still clinging to. On the other hand, we’ve been around for 30 years, but we’ve stayed nimble and dynamic by changing with the times.”



About Orbital Fasteners

Orbital Fasteners is a leading online & telesales distributor of fixings, fasteners, tools & power tools specialising in next day delivery to construction sites and factories in and around London via our own van fleet and nationally via carrier. With nearly 30 years experience in product, application know-how and customer service. For more information please visit: http://www.orbitalfasteners.co.uk/