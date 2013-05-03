Orbital Fasteners Increases Product Range with Free Next Day Delivery to Nearly 30,000

Watford, Hertfordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Just as a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, the building of skyscraper cannot be achieved without the smallest nuts and bolts. Supplying those nuts and bolts is a highly competitive industry, and those who can get parts quickly to where they’re needed tend to have the edge. Not only can Orbital Fasteners do this, but they will do it for free on an even wider range of products than ever before. The move is aimed to further increase their rapid expansion as more companies within Greater London realise the competitive advantage Orbital Fasteners affords them.



The online store has nearly thirty thousand products in store, from Orbital Fasteners range of Timco Screws to tiny washers, nuts and bolts to heavy power tools and robust safety gear. Every single product is accurately catalogued with high quality imagery, detailed product description and clear pricing, with fast and secure payment direct through the website.



The company has built its impressive catalogue in response to consumer demand, which itself grew from their next day delivery pledge, when construction buyers wanted to be able to get more items as speedily as possible.



A spokesperson for Orbital Fasteners explained, “In construction, time is money. When ordered before 5.30pm, we can guarantee next day delivery free of charge to the building site itself, and we also offer options for early deliveries for when it becomes crucial. We have our own fleet of vans with drivers who know the construction landscape well, so we can offer the best service out there with a personal touch, or distribute nationally via high-speed couriers. A lot of new customers think it’s too good to be true for such a service to be included in the price of their order because we’re so cheap, but we make it work because after trying us, people don’t go elsewhere.”



About Orbital Fasteners

Orbital Fasteners is a leading online & telesales distributor of fixings, fasteners, tools & power tools specialising in next day delivery to construction sites and factories in and around London via their own van fleet and nationally via courier. With nearly 30 years experience in product, application know-how and customer service, their product range continues to expand and customers can now choose from over 300 manufacturers & 27,000 products. For more information, please visit: http://www.orbitalfasteners.co.uk/