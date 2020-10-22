Orchard Manor Offers the Best Services and Amenities Among Adult Foster Homes in the Farmingtom Hills Area

Farmington Hills, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Families are often hesitant to consider assisted living facilities for their loved ones. Much of this is because they are unhappy with the quality of the staff and the amount of available services. However, one option that that has managed to remain the top adult foster home in Farmington Hills is Orchard Manor.



Orchard Manor is a state licensed adult foster care home that provides a comfortable atmosphere and a truly caring and professional staff. Their services include home-cooked meals that are prepared in coordination with the dietary requirements and needs of the residents, private bathrooms and baths, housekeeping and laundry services, TVs, other recreational activities, and more.



Residents have the option to enjoy themselves in an environment where they can truly feel comfortable and relaxed. With social interactions, exercise and quiet time, Orchard Manor offers one's loved one the care and dignity they deserve. The company has been a long provider of the most reliable service for senior care in Farmington Hills. They have managed to remain a popular option in the area largely due to their dedication and passion for the work they do.



With their mission being to make a positive difference in the lives of each of their residents, they work hard to make sure that all their services are offered with respect. Orchard Manor is known for being a good consideration for assisted living in Farmington Hills Michigan, especially for residents who may suffer from Alzheimer's or memory issues. With 24-hour registered nurses watching over the residents, they remain safe and hospitable, no matter the time of day.



The company wishes to continue being the most renowned residential care home in Farmington Hills Michigan. They strive to perfect their services, and embolden their spirit and passion.



About Orchard Manor

As a family and registered Nurse owned and operated facility, Orchard Manor – Assisted Living - Senior Care in Farmington Hills Michigan is committed to create a living environment where residents and their family feel at home. They are providing services not only to emphasize quality of care and life, but also to promote respect, dignity and choice for their residents. They feel a deep commitment to provide one's loved one not only a residential community with exceptional personal care services and amenities but, more importantly, a place to call home. For more information: https://seniorcareinmichigan.com/