Orchard Manor Remains the Leading Option for Senior Care in Farmington Hills

There are many factors to consider before one can feel at ease with their chosen assisted living facility. This includes everything from the experience and care showcased by the staff, to the quality of the services they provide. Orchard Manor is among the most renowned names in Farmington Hills for this task. The assisted care facility has worked to perfect their services, whether it is their qualified staff or the abundance of health, leisure and personal attention activities they offer.



The company has a history of being a renowned option for assisted living, Michigan. Much of this is due to the fact that they go above and beyond to maintain a high standard and level of quality that is often not met elsewhere. The foster home has a caring and dedicated staff that can give the residents the attention they require. With a registered nurse watching over them at all times, they can remain comfortable and enjoy their surroundings without worry.



Orchard Manor offers a wide array of services and activities, such as private rooms, fresh linen, a cheerful environment, housekeeping, cooked meals and more. Residents also receive social interactions, pets and stimulating activities. The comprehensive care offered by Orchard Manor is what makes them the premier choice for assisted living in Farmington Hills MI.



Over the years, the company has continued to grow in popularity, and has become a highly endorsed option by their clients of the area. Being fully licensed by the state of Michigan, they only hire employees who are certified, experienced and well-educated in providing services in applicable career fields. They also make sure that their employees harbor the passion which is needed to work alongside the elderly population with love and respect. As a result, Orchard Manor has retained their position as the leading facility for senior care in Farmington Hills MI.



About Orchard Manor

Orchard Manor offers caring professionals who are dedicated to creating the most positive experience possible for each and every one of their clients. They believe in supporting them in a way that promotes their independence and preserves their dignity. They offer the best in professionally qualified senior care services from friendly, compassionate individuals at their living facility in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Their adult foster care, assisted living, and senior residential service packages are comprehensive and shaped to suit each resident on a personal level. For more information: https://assistedlivinginfarmingtonhills.com/