Order Entry Software Market to Witness Excellent Growth: Handshake, SAP, Elastic

Latest Research Study on Global Order Entry Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Order Entry Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Order Entry Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SAP (Germany), Handshake (United States), NuORDER (United States), Sofon Guided Solutions (Netherlands), Elastic (United States), CORESense (United States), e-Con Solutions (Netherlands), Quick Sales (United States), Cloud Catalogue (Australia) and Envoy B2B (United States).



Order entry is basically an order-to-cash process. It required less time to collect and categorize and order form and convert it into sales order for and perform a transaction in ERP. It has very low errors, or processing customer issues, and other data entry errors. This order entry software also monitors the email and fax networks which is used to collect orders. It collects the data and creates a corresponding sales order. This system also makes it easy to make a modification if any customer requirements something different after the sale. Similarly, it collects order forms, it also collects change requests and special instructions, and route them further to the production team.



Market Drivers

- Advancement in E-Commerce Businesses

- Growing Requirements to Handle the Multi-Markets Growing Needs



Market Trend

- Growing Adoption for the Retail and E-Commerce Sector to Enhance their Sales Process



Restraints

- High Cost Associated with Order Entry Software Product

- Rapid Acceptance of New Selling Strategies in the Market



Opportunities

- Rising Digital-Driven Age

- Development in Multi-Channel Marketers



Challenges

- Difficult Procedure Associated with the Management of Software



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Order Entry Software Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Order Entry Software Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Order Entry Software Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Order Entry Software Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Order Entry Software Market Breakdown by Segments (by Deployment Mode (Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Services (Back Order Management, Customer Database, Inventory Management, Order Fulfilment, Order Management, Shipping Management, Warehouse Management), Industry Verticals (Retail, E-Commerce, & Wholesale, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Others), Organizations Size (SME (Small and Medium Enterprises), Large Enterprise))

5.1 Global Order Entry Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Order Entry Software Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Order Entry Software Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Order Entry Software Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Order Entry Software Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Order Entry Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



