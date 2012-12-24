Order Your New 1099 E-Filing and Printing Software for the 2012-2013 Tax Season from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- The new 1099s software from halfpricesoft.com is out and ready to use. New customers can make sure ez1099 meets their needs by trying the software risk free at halfpricesoft.com.



Ez1099 software can support 1099s tax form including (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S and 1099SA. Ez1099 also supports W2G, 1097BTC, 1098s, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096 forms required by the IRS.



Preparing, printing and e-filing tax form 1099s is easy and fast for Year 2012-2013 tax season Payroll tax software provider Halfpricesoft.com launched the new in house 1099s software, ez1099 2012, for Windows users. The new version is compatible with Windows 8. It can run on Windows 7, Vista, XP, NT, 2003, 2000 and me too. And free trial version is available for free test drive at halfpricesoft.com.



"We intentionally engineered this 1099s software for business owners who are not professional accountants and tax experts," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business software should be simple, reliable and affordable - so that business owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the tax reporting software."



Designed with simplicity in mind, Ez1099 software is the simple and robust software that prepares and prints forms 1099s for users who may have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how. Since ez1099 software can also support unlimited accounts, recipients and forms with no extra charge, this software is also used by CPAs.



The trial version is available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099-software-free-download.asp, with no obligation and no risk. The features inside the latest version ez1099 software includes:



(1) ez1099 supports tax forms 1099s, 1098s, 5498s, W2G, 1097BTC, 8935, 3921, 3922 and 1096

(2) ez1099 Blank paper prints recipient copies.

(3) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve – ez1099 2011 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(4) Quick data importing feature

(5) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(6) Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients with one flat rate

(7) Go green with PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

(8) From $79, ez1099 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available



Other software from halfpricesoft.com also include: ezW2, ezW2Correction, ezPaycheck payroll software, ezCheckPrinting software and ezTimeSheet software. To learn more, please visit http://halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ACH deposit software generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.