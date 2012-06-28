All New HARP 2.0, Home Affordable Refinance Program Revealed and Explained by Oregon Refinance Expert.

Salem, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- An all new, well thought out, refinance program has just been revealed by government sources to rescue Oregon home owners whose property values have dropped over the past few years and owe more on their home than it is worth. In order to lower costs of interest and mortgage payments today and get a good fixed rate plan underway, many people are turning to the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP or HARP 2.0), also known as the Making Home Affordable Program.



However, as new information appears on government sites, people are finding the documentation to be lengthy and confusing. To add to the confusion, many lenders are not following the guidelines and are severely restricting the loan-to-value rules defeating the purpose of this exciting new program.



Jim Morrison, a Salem, Oregon based mortgage consultant, has released a new web site at: http://getharphelp.com designed to remove the confusion about this latest government program.



This new HARP 2.0 resource site shares details about the basics of this mortgage lending solution and answers questions Such as:



- What are HARP 2.0 loans all about, in a nutshell – in layman’s terms?

- What are the benefits of the new HARP 2.0 loans?

- What kind of mortgage loans can HARP 2.0 funds be used for?

- How do I qualify for the HARP 2.0 program?

- What documents do I need to bring to the lender when I apply?

- And much more…



This new resource site showcases pages of information to help Oregon borrowers realize that HARP 2.0 loans are an ideal way for families with homes that have dropped in value to rebuild their investment, creating equity faster.



HARP Specialist Morrison, says “readily available and with low interest rates, these HARP loans are an exciting way for people to enjoy double savings with lower monthly mortgage payments and the ability to increase equity over the long term restructuring.”



