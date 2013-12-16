Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Against Directors Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- An investor who currently holds NASDAQ:OREX shares, filed a lawsuit against directors of Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX) over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties by awarding themselves in excess of the 1.5million annual stock options allowed.



Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $4.40 million in 2011 to $3.43 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Loss increased from $28.06 million to $90.09 million.



On December 13, 2013, NASDAQ:OREX shares closed at $5.58 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com