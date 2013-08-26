Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX) Investor Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX) shares over potential securities laws violations by Orexigen Therapeutics and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



If you purchased shares of Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX) concerning whether a series of statements by Orexigen Therapeutic regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $4.40 million in 2011 to $3.43 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Loss increased from $28.06 million to $90.09 million.



Shares of Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. grew from $1.28 per share in Sept. 2011 to $7.06 per share in July 2013.



On May 10, 2013, NASDAQ:OREX shares closed at $5.99 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com