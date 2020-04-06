Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2025 - Top Companies Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Novartis, Stryker

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Transplantation is the most regulated field in medicine and requires a detailed knowledge of the clinical as well as the non-clinical issues of a program to succeed in a highly competitive field. Organ and Tissue Transplantation is a series of seven volumes that will go over the science, the administrative and regulatory issues making a contemporary transplant program successful.



Organ transplantation is a medical procedure in which an organ is removed from one body and placed in the body of a recipient, to replace a damaged or missing organ. The donor and recipient may be at the same location, or organs may be transported from a donor site to another location. Organs and/or tissues that are transplanted within the same person's body are called autografts. Transplants that are recently performed between two subjects of the same species are called allografts. Allografts can either be from a living or cadaveric source.



In 2019, the Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Size is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Organ and Tissue Transplantation.



Segment by Key players:

- AbbVie

- Arthrex

- Zimmer Biomet

- Medtronic

- Novartis

- Stryker

- 21st Century Medicine

- BioLifeSolutions



Segment by Type:

- Organ

- Tissue



Segment by Application:

- Hospital

- Clinic

- Research



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Forecast

4.5.1. Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Organ and Tissue Transplantation Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Organ and Tissue Transplantation Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



