The global market for OOCs was valued at $20 million in 2016. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70% to reach $284 million by 2021. The small size of the market is mainly due to the fact that OOCs have not yet been fully commercialized. They are still in the research and development phase and are primarily being used by a limited number of end-users. The OOC market is expected to rise at this high CAGR due to an increase in the number of collaborative sales agreements between the pharmaceutical companies and university spin-offs and the entry of new advanced models of OOCs into the market. The anticipated launch of advanced organ-specific models and human-on-chip models is expected to further increase the growth rate of this market in future.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market: Emulate, Kirkstall, TissUse, CN Bio Innovations, Tara Biosystems, Hesperos, Nortis, Draper Laboratory, Micronit Microtechnologies B.V., Mimetas, Cherry Biotech SAS, Else Kooi Laboratory



Industry News and Updates:



FDA to Use Emulate's Organ-on-a-Chip Technology for Toxicology Testing



Emulate said today it will partner with the FDA to evaluate and qualify the company's Organs-on-Chips technology for toxicology testing to meet regulatory standards for products that include foods, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. Through a multiyear Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the FDA's Office of Foods and Veterinary Medicine, Emulate and the agency will carry out the testing using the company's Human Emulation System™, consisting of Organ-Chips as well as instrumentation and software apps.

"We are excited to begin this relationship with FDA as a potential first step toward accelerating the adoption of our Human Emulation System for broad application as a new testing platform for a wide range of products that are reviewed and approved by regulatory authorities to protect and improve human health," Geraldine A. Hamilton, Ph.D., Emulate's president and CSO, said in a statement.



Emulate has developed Organ-Chips that emulate the lung, liver, brain, and kidney. Organ-Chips are living, microengineered environments designed to recreate the natural physiology and mechanical forces that cells experience within the human body. Each Organ-Chip contains tiny hollow channels lined with tens of thousands of living human cells and tissues and is approximately the size of an AA battery.



Mar 19, 2020: Emulate Achieves 150 User Installations of Zoë® Instrument as a Lab-Ready Organs-on-Chips Platform, Along With 3 Commercially Available Chips for Liver, Kidney, and Intestine



BOSTON-- Emulate, Inc. today announced that the company has completed the 150th installation of its Zoë® instrument, part of a lab-ready platform for Organs-on-Chips technology for use by researchers across many industries, particularly with early adopters conducting R&D related to drug discovery and development. Emulate has expanded its portfolio of commercially available Zoë-compatible chips to now include the Liver-Chip, Kidney-Chip, and Intestine-Chip. Each Organ-Chip features tiny channels lined with tens of thousands of living human cells, re-creating the natural physiology and enabling true-to-life biology outside of the body.



The 150 installations include customers in 10 of the top 25 global biopharmaceutical companies, as well as leading international academic research centers and U.S. government laboratories, including the U.S. FDA through a collaborative agreement and the U.S. Army. Organs-on-Chips technology enables researchers to predict human responses in the lab to answer the complex questions required for disease modeling, target validation, and drug development, ranging from safety and efficacy of drug candidates to new understanding of disease mechanisms. Emulate's ongoing R&D is supporting the development of additional Organ-Chips, such as the Brain-Chip, and new applications in key areas of biology and diseases, including applications in neurodegenerative disease, gastrointestinal diseases, and infectious diseases, such as COVID-19.



Market Segmentation:



1) By Type:



Brain-on-a-chip

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Intestine-on-a-chip

Other



2) By application:



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Other



Influence Of The Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market Report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Organ-On-Chip (OOC) market.

- Organ-On-Chip (OOC) market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Organ-On-Chip (OOC) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Organ-On-Chip (OOC) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Organ-On-Chip (OOC) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Organ-On-Chip (OOC) market.



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



