New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Reports and Data has added a new research study titled "Global Organ Perfusion System Market Trends and Forecast to 2027" to its extensive database. The Organ Perfusion System market report is a comprehensive research report that offers a detailed analysis of the Organ Perfusion System market on the global and regional level. The report also presents a key analysis of the current and emerging market trends along with a thorough analysis of the key segments and sub-segments of the market. The report also covers the complete impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Organ Perfusion System market and its key segments. The report also presents a current and future scenario of the market in a post-pandemic case. It also offers strategic recommendations to the key manufacturers of the industry to overcome the impact of the pandemic and to gain a strong foothold in the market.



Key Companies of the Organ Perfusion System Market are:



Getinge AB (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and XENIOS AG (Germany), Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Repligen corporation and OrganOx.



Since organ transplantation is the best way of saving the life of a patient with end-stage organ diseases, an increase in organ donation activities has led to the rise in the number of survivors of organ failure. For example, Times Organs Donation Drive held in Mumbai, India, has led to a surge in organ donations, including cadaveric organ donation. Thus, growing awareness, increased organ transplantation, increased investments in research, and deployment of new technology in the healthcare sector is driving the growth of the organ perfusion system market. However, the lack of accessibility and expensive organ transplantation is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Bioreactors perfusion systems

Microfluidic perfusion systems

Pressure-driven perfusion systems

Organ Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Heart

Lung

Liver

Kidney

Others



Technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hypothermic

Normothermic



Component Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Perfusion Pumps

Oxygenators

Heart Lung Machine

Monitoring Systems

Cannulas

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



Key questions addressed in the report are:



What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Organ Perfusion System market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Organ Perfusion System market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities, consumption patterns, cost analysis, import/export, supply and demand ratio, current and emerging trends of each region, and the existence of key manufacturers in each region. Based on the

regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



