New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organ Preservation Market valued at USD 189.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 318.2 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Organ preservation is a procedure to preserve the organs during organ transplantation. Organ transplantation is performed in the case of organ failure.



The increase in the incidence of multi-organ failure, the growth in the geriatric population, and also the growth in organ transplants procedures is the primary factor for boosting the growth of the organ preservation market. The initiatives taken by the government and NGOs for organ donation programs worldwide are further fueling the growth of the market. Technological advancements for new techniques for organ donation and preservation are powering the growth of the market. However, the high cost of organ transplantation, less awareness among the people about the organ donation programs and stringent rules and regulation are restraining the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific region has obtained a remarkable increase in the demand owing to the rise in the multi-organ failure cases and also The favorable initiatives taken by the government and NGOs for organ donation programs and also due to the increase in the geriatric population etc.



Paragonix Technologies (U.S.), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Dr. Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany), Essential Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Organox Limited (England), 21st Century Medicine (U.S.), Shanghai Genext Medical Technology (China), Bridge to Life Limited (U.S.), Waters Medical Systems (U.S.), Preservation Solutions(U.S.), Carnamedica, Transplant Biomedicals (Spain), Organ Assista (Netherlands), TransMedics Group, Inc are the key players in the Organ Preservation market.



The National kidney foundation has reported that approximately 121,678 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants in the U.S currently, and out of this, 100,791 are the patients needing kidney transplants.



Paragonix Technologies in January 2020 announced the FDA clearance and the S. launch of its SherpaPak pancreas transport system it is intended to provide unprecedented thermal and physical protection. Paragonix SherpaPak pancreas transport system (PTS) is useful for both single-pancreas transplantation Paragonix SherpaPak kidney transport system (KTS) can be used for advanced kidney preservation and also for combined pancreas, and kidney transplantation.



Paragonix Technologies, in the year 2018, received the FDA clearance for design enhancement and allowing the Paragonix SherpaPak Cardiac Transport System (CTS) for the use of small and pediatric donor hearts. It is specially designed to preserve the heart muscle and, the entirety of the heart in transit from the point of donation to the point of implanting into the recipient body



In February 2020, researchers of Zurich developed a new machine that can keep livers alive outside the body for up to a week. This development could be helpful in improving the lives of thousands of people. The researches had used the pig's liver for testing, and the machine was found able to prevent the red blood cells from bursting, glucose metabolism, liver oxygenation, simulation of diaphragm movement and waste removal all these factors were able to be controlled automatically by the machine without the need of a physician. It also provides pulsing blood through an artery of the liver, mimicking natural blood supply.



North America have obtained a remarkable growth in the market due to the rise in the incidences of multi-organ failure in the region, medical tourism and also due to the use of technologically advanced systems for the procedures



For the purpose of this purpose, Reports and Data have segmented the Organ Preservation Market. on the basis of preservation solutions, organ types, techniques, end use, and region.



Preservation Solutions Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016-2026)



UW (University of Wisconsin)

Custodial HTK

Perfadex

Collins Solution

Celsior solution

Citrate Solution

Others



Organ Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Kidney

Liver

Lungs

Heart

Others



Techniques Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Static Cold Storage

Dynamic Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Oxygen Persufflation



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Organ Banks

Hospitals

Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Distribution Channel



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators



Chapter 4. Global Organ Preservation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Organ Preservation Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.3. Market Indicators Analysis



4.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis



4.3.1.1. Rise in the incidences of organ failure



4.3.1.2. Growth in geriatric population



4.3.1.3. Favorable government initiatives for organ transplantation



4.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis



4.3.2.1. High cost of organ preservation



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter\'s Five Forces Analysis



Continued………



The report includes primary and subjective research with a comprehensive study examined and validated by industry professionals and experts. The report further provides insights into the opportunities and threats that the industry may witness in the upcoming years, throughout the forecast period. The report also provides an insight into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market.



